Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $411.00 at Tigress Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $366.00 to $411.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $305.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.96. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

