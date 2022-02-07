Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

