Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

