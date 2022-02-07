Method Finance (MTHD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $227,007.56 and $260.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00110239 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

