Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $8,305.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,705,676 coins and its circulating supply is 79,705,578 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

