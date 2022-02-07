MetaMorph Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $153,350.78 and approximately $38.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00109983 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

