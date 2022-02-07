Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $12.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.81 million and the lowest is $10.40 million. Merus posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

MRUS opened at $25.84 on Monday. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

