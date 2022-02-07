Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Head to Head Comparison

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 48.40% 32.47% 2.23% Atlantic Union Bankshares 36.75% 10.48% 1.43%

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.87 $180.53 million $5.33 5.86 Atlantic Union Bankshares $718.16 million 4.26 $263.92 million $3.25 12.44

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Merchants Bancorp and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible loans for non-depository financial institutions from the date of origination or purchase until the date of sale to an investor. The Banking segment refers to financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage and other consumer loan products; letters of credit and various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts. The company was founded by Michael Petrie and Randall D. Rogers in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

