Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 223,800 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223,800 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $211,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.23. 845,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.25. The company has a market cap of $643.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

