Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.22% of Ford Motor worth $121,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,475,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

