Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $66.74 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $66,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 331,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,915,000 after purchasing an additional 47,246 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 54,884 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.00.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

