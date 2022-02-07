MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.86. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands.

MGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $659.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.