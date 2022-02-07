Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $277,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,172 shares of company stock worth $49,336,112. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $403.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

