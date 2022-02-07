Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 8,550 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after buying an additional 1,483,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

