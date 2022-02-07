Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 317 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 42.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $64.39 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

