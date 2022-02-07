Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 450 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Halliburton by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.