Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 100 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,620,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
