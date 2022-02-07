Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 100 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,620,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.73.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.