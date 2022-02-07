Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,988 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $59.81 on Monday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.