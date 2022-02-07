MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.