Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $171.75 on Monday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

