MDU Resources Group (MDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect MDU Resources Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.