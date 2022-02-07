Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.52. 1,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,662,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 242,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 982.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

