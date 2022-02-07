Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

