MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of MCFT opened at $26.99 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $511.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

