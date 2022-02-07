Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 33.8% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 37,256.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $378.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,170. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.86. The company has a market capitalization of $372.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

