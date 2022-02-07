MASQ (MASQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $96,675.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $96,675.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.36 or 0.07129424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00054563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.66 or 0.99321421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006497 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,860,478 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

