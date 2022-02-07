Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRE. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors acquired 737,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$107,988,000. Also, Director Terrence Lyons acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,995. Insiders purchased a total of 748,700 shares of company stock worth $7,497,305 in the last three months.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$10.22 on Friday. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$15.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The company has a market cap of C$821.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.07.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 1.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.