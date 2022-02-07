Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,798,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,988,000. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,686,560. Insiders have bought a total of 748,700 shares of company stock worth $7,497,305 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.47. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$9.59 and a 52 week high of C$15.55.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$897.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.6499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

