Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,207 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $293,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,865 shares of company stock worth $5,343,441 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RM stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $490.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

