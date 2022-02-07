Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 10,801 WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management increased its position in WESCO International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $119.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

