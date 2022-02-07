Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 3,153 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.82 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

