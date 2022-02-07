Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.35 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $4,412,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

NYSE ESS opened at $326.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.00 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

