Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.48 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.77 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

