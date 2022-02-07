Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of MRVI opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

