Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry over a year (+118.9% versus +86.7%) and poised for further capital appreciation. In particular, Marathon’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have extremely low oil price breakeven costs and need oil prices of just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Further, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025 and as such there does not appear to be much risk here. Consequently, Marathon is viewed a preferred upstream energy firm to own.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 225,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,952,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,413,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

