Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 3.7% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $143,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.05. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

