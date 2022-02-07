Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $89.01 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,543 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $89,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749,650. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

