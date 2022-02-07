Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,383,855,000 after buying an additional 789,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,233. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

