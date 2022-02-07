Maplelane Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Maplelane Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Amundi purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 218.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 1,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.