Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New $22.24 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.16.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock valued at $261,534,328. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $154.60 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

