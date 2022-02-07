Maplelane Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $79.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

