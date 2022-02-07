Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 294,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,317,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,763,000 after purchasing an additional 226,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

