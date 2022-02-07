Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSGE stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $417,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

