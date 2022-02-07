Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 40,846 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

HQY stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -782.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

