Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 31,859 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,326,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 267,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -207.75 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

