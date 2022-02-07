Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,241 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

CPB opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

