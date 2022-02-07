Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of LDH Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $480,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth $974,000.

LDH Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

