Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 619,205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.44 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

