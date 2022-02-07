Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,703 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDM opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

