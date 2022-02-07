Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 5,252 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

